Harvey Flooding Dredges Up Gators, Fire Ants, and Bats
The remnants of
Texas news outlets are already reporting
Others are reporting that bats living beneath Waugh Bridge, a Houston tourist destination complete with a bat-viewing platform, are struggling to survive and washing up dead.
One of the more shocking videos to emerge from the flooding features colonies of
But many of the photos that might pop up on your timelines are fakes, meant only to induce panic and clicks. The Fort Bend County's Sheriff's Office shared the old photos below, before Harvey made landfall, simply to warn residents of the potential for dangerous visitors. They're appearing now as if they were taken during Harvey . Should these photos pop up on your news feeds and timelines-they're old.
And then there's this classic:
Snopes debunked this image back in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, and again in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew-there are not yet confirmed stories of sharks swimming down highways.
There are enough real, horrible and heartbreaking images to go around-and there really are gators and ants floating around Houston. The situation is awful, but it's worth checking the source to ensure that you're helping spread information and not adding to the panic.
