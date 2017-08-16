HBO accidentally leaks Episode 6 of Game of Thrones
Aug 16, 2017, 01.08 PM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
A Reddit thread on the ' freefolk' community claims that HBO Spain aired episode 6 in all its entirety. To back his claims, he has posted an image in which Jon Snow and Tormund are possibly having a chat, strolling beyond the wall. Interestingly, this particular shot wasn't a part of the trailer released by HBO for the next episode.
Several comments revealing crucial parts from the episodes in the form of GIFs and images have since then been posted by the fans on the thread.
This comes as a big blow to the studio who has been dealing with a massive hack followed by the leaks when the demands of the hackers weren't met with HBO. In a separate incident, around the same time, Game of Thrones episode 4 was leaked on the i nternet with Star India's logo stamp. On Tuesday this week, Maharashtra police arrested four men from Prime Focus Technologies, the agency which was managing data for Star India, one of whose employees was involved in leaking the episode.
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
One of the Most Puzzling Dinosaurs Ever Discovered Just Got a Major Rebrand
-
Nokia 6 is a blockbuster already, received 1 million registrations before launch
Here Are the Messages NASA Should Not Beam Into Deep Space
Four arrested in Star India Game of Thrones Episode 4 leak case
Dell Says CEO Will Continue to Advise Trump Even After Defense of Racist Rally
The UK Wants You to Know They Can See the Eclipse, Too
Uber Agrees to Years of Audits to Settle Claim It Lied About Privacy Protections
Blue Whale Challenge: Kerala Police probe youngster's death
NASA: July 2017 Didn't Even Need an El Nino to Tie For Hottest July in Recorded History