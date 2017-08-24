Help Elon Musk Sell Teslas And He'll Reward You By Letting You Dig a Tunnel for Him
As program members refer more people, they can unlock
"secret level" prizes
. Their latest secret-level offer is a truly unique experience: helping
Advertisement
Tesla news site Teslarati
posted a screenshot of one of the referral program's latest offers. "You've unlocked the second secret level. Share your referral code to give 5 more of your friends free unlimited Supercharging and $1,000 off a new Model S or Model X," the message reads. "Once all 5 take delivery, we'll give you the opportunity to drive an electric tunnel boring machine with
Tesla founder Elon Musk created The Boring Company to bore tunnels (GET IT?) for underground roads and hyperloop tubes. Hawthorne is where The Boring Company and Musk's other company
That's going to take a lot of drilling. And it seems referral program members will get the "opportunity" to contribute to the dig.
Advertisement
But according to Musk, the work is fun! Musk confirmed to Gizmodo that the offer is real, and added, "I've been down there on the machine and it's mind blowing."
[ Teslarati ]