Here's how to watch Satya Nadella’s keynote address at the India Today Conclave Next 2017
Satya Nadella is in India to promote his book,
Hit Refresh - The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone. The Microsoft chief will also be giving a keynote speech at the India Today Conclave Next 2017 in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The CXO-only gathering which includes some of the big names in various industries are going to be present during the day long event. Satya Nadella's speech will set the tone of the conclave which will discuss and debate on issues and ideas revolving around technology and its impact on the daily lives of everyone.
Prominent speakers at the conclave include Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Finance , R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM , CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra , Kiran Karnik, Former Director, RBI Former Director, RBI & Chairman, Board Of Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Limited , Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head of Digital, Bharti Airtel , Rachna Nath, Partner, Digital Consulting, KPMG India , Sachin Gupta, CIO, Havells India , Vineeth Purushothaman, Fortis Healthcare , Dr. Badri Raghvan, Chief Data Scientist, Ola , Pavan Duggal, Cyberlaw Expert , Dr. Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prime Minister's Office among many others.
The India Today Conclave Next 2017 will witness speakers talk about digital disruption, technology and workplace, Internet of things and challenges of cyber security and privacy.
India Today Conclave Next will be livestreamed on YouTube here.
The CXO-only gathering which includes some of the big names in various industries are going to be present during the day long event. Satya Nadella's speech will set the tone of the conclave which will discuss and debate on issues and ideas revolving around technology and its impact on the daily lives of everyone.
Prominent speakers at the conclave include Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Finance , R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM , CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra , Kiran Karnik, Former Director, RBI Former Director, RBI & Chairman, Board Of Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Limited , Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head of Digital, Bharti Airtel , Rachna Nath, Partner, Digital Consulting, KPMG India , Sachin Gupta, CIO, Havells India , Vineeth Purushothaman, Fortis Healthcare , Dr. Badri Raghvan, Chief Data Scientist, Ola , Pavan Duggal, Cyberlaw Expert , Dr. Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prime Minister's Office among many others.
The India Today Conclave Next 2017 will witness speakers talk about digital disruption, technology and workplace, Internet of things and challenges of cyber security and privacy.
India Today Conclave Next will be livestreamed on YouTube here.