HMD Global's Nokia 2 is a reminder that Nokia is for everyone
It's about to be a year since Nokia made a comeback out of the clutches of Microsoft. Since then, its journey has been one that received a mixed reaction from everyone. Nobody said it was going to be easy hooking up people to a brand that wasn't able to change with the times.
HMD Global knows this which is why they are over indexing on the Indian smartphone market.
Today, the Finnish company announced a budget segment smartphone aimed at first timers and people on a lower budget.
Nokia 2 brings together pure Android with the promise of Nokia touched up with a two day battery life.
The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) display topped with Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is crafted out of aluminium and comes in Pluto White, Pluto Black and Copper Black colour variants.
It comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
Under the hood lies a
Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 which brings in 4G LTE backed by 1GB of RAM and an onboard storage of 8GB. The phone supports memory expansion via microSD card slot up to 128GB.
At the launch, the Nokia 2 will be running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat but the company has promised an update to Android 8.0 Oreo will be available soon.
Nokia 2 draws power from a 4,100 mAh battery which the company claims will last for two days.
