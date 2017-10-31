House of Cards cancelled following allegations of sexual harassment against Kevin Spacey
Following the
sexual harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey, Frank Underwood will cease to exist. Netflix announced yesterday that the sixth season of
House of Cards
will be the last.
The political drama series with Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood will end after the forthcoming sixth season, as reported by Variety . The upcoming season is under production this month and will be the final season which will stream sometime in 2018.
The collapse of what was Netflix's flagship series comes after the infuriating allegation against Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery actor
Anthony Rapp. Rapp told
Buzzfeed News
on Sunday that Spacey made "an unwanted and unwarranted sexual advance" at him at a party at Spacey's apartment which he attended when he was 14-year old.
In response to the allegations, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences withdrew plans to honour Spacey with 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.
"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp revealed. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."
Rapp revealed at the party in 1986, an inebriated 26-year old Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him.
In response to the allegation, Spacey posted on Twitter saying he doesn't remember the encounter but apologised nevertheless saying, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
And then, Spacey wrote the allegation "encouraged" him to confront a long-standing rumour about his sexual orientation. He revealed he has had romantic relationship with both men and women in the past, but now he is living "as a gay man."
The two-paragraph post which dealt with the apology and denial of the harassment in the beginning and the coming out in the end, left many enraged. It struck people as an attempt to deflect the blame and justifying it using homosexuality. He did indeed attempt to connect his alleged pedophilia with
homosexuality in his post, as was pointed out by many.
In the aftermath to the incident, House of Cards producers released a statement saying they were deeply troubled" and said, "In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore... to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."
However, Guardian Australia reported that the decision to pull the plug on House of Cards was made months before the Rapp's revelation and was not in response to the allegations.
The political drama series with Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood will end after the forthcoming sixth season, as reported by Variety . The upcoming season is under production this month and will be the final season which will stream sometime in 2018.
The collapse of what was Netflix's flagship series comes after the infuriating allegation against Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery actor
In response to the allegations, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences withdrew plans to honour Spacey with 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.
"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp revealed. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."
Rapp revealed at the party in 1986, an inebriated 26-year old Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him.
In response to the allegation, Spacey posted on Twitter saying he doesn't remember the encounter but apologised nevertheless saying, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
And then, Spacey wrote the allegation "encouraged" him to confront a long-standing rumour about his sexual orientation. He revealed he has had romantic relationship with both men and women in the past, but now he is living "as a gay man."
The two-paragraph post which dealt with the apology and denial of the harassment in the beginning and the coming out in the end, left many enraged. It struck people as an attempt to deflect the blame and justifying it using homosexuality. He did indeed attempt to connect his alleged pedophilia with
https://t.co/X6ybi5atr5
— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey)
1509336019000
In the aftermath to the incident, House of Cards producers released a statement saying they were deeply troubled" and said, "In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore... to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."
However, Guardian Australia reported that the decision to pull the plug on House of Cards was made months before the Rapp's revelation and was not in response to the allegations.