How to Pitch Gizmodo and io9
We're always open to original feature
Our rates vary according to experience and the scale of the project. You can reach us at pitches@gizmodo.com or email me directly at marina@gizmodo.com.
Gizmodo: What we're looking for
Pitches related to
Reported features: We're looking for focused, narrative-driven deep dives of all lengths, with human characters and a timely theme. It can be an investigation with a scoop , a newsy report , or an ambitious long-form exploration . It can be about an egregious vaporware trend , a controversial scientific movement , a critical internet drama , a pressing national health issue or a malicious tech phenomenon -as long as there are people. Interviews with involved parties and experts in the field are required, unless everyone involved is dead, in which case, ask a historian.
Experiential pieces: If you're planning on attending an event , a convention , a conference , or a club meeting, or going anywhere where something remarkable is happening, tell us about it. Use personal voice sparsely, unless you yourself had an extraordinary experience .
Profiles: If you have exclusive access to a rarely interviewed person of interest, or if you've found someone whose story needs to be told for the first time , this is a good fit. We need stories told with empathy and a critical eye , and involve experts and outside sources.
Consumer tech reviews: Do you have particular expertise or unique perspective on a gadget or another consumer technology? We want to hear about your ideas for reviews of gadgets beyond the iPhone-they can be useful , nostalgic , massive , repurposed , for science or for your cat .
Interviews: Thoughtful, engaging conversations with people who are currently publishing a topical book or invented something revolutionary, or people in the foreground of a developing news story are appreciated.
Recurring series: We're currently developing several recurring features and series of related articles. You can pitch a post for the weekly Giz Asks series-important or unusual questions about science and technology answered by experts-or these researched lists of fabled tech fails . If you have an idea for your own recurring series or a column, let us know!
Please, don't pitch: Short blog posts, news summaries, or fiction.
What to send: A paragraph or two that includes a summary of your story, who you're planning to interview, and a quick note about why you think this story is right for Gizmodo. Please include a link to your portfolio or relevant clips.
io9: What we're looking for
Feature-length, researched articles on all things
Please, don't pitch: Reviews (unless you have an inside or expert perspective on the subject), news hits, lists, or fiction.
What to send: A paragraph or two that includes a summary of your story, who you're planning to speak to or what research you'll be doing for the story, and a quick note about why you think it's right for io9. Please include a link to your portfolio or relevant clips.