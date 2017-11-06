How to Pitch Gizmodo and io9

Illustration: Jim Cooke/Gizmodo

We're always open to original feature pitches from writers! Please see specific guidelines for Gizmodo and io9 below to get you started.

Our rates vary according to experience and the scale of the project. You can reach us at pitches@gizmodo.com or email me directly at marina@gizmodo.com.

Gizmodo: What we're looking for

Pitches related to technology and science are welcome, including but not limited to digging up space history, exploring internet subcultures, and calling bullshit on pseudoscience. We're interested in gadgets, chemistry, consumer technology, animals, net neutrality, aliens, CRISPR, cloning, robotics, transportation, sexuality and tech, social media, addiction, psychology, the future, and more. There's a lot of flexibility. Send us something exciting, urgent, or secret, and we'll talk it out. Please make sure your pitch is original-either about something and someone not widely covered, or a completely new approach to the subject.



Reported features: We're looking for focused, narrative-driven deep dives of all lengths, with human characters and a timely theme. It can be an investigation with a scoop , a newsy report , or an ambitious long-form exploration . It can be about an egregious vaporware trend , a controversial scientific movement , a critical internet drama , a pressing national health issue or a malicious tech phenomenon -as long as there are people. Interviews with involved parties and experts in the field are required, unless everyone involved is dead, in which case, ask a historian.

Experiential pieces: If you're planning on attending an event , a convention , a conference , or a club meeting, or going anywhere where something remarkable is happening, tell us about it. Use personal voice sparsely, unless you yourself had an extraordinary experience .

Profiles: If you have exclusive access to a rarely interviewed person of interest, or if you've found someone whose story needs to be told for the first time , this is a good fit. We need stories told with empathy and a critical eye , and involve experts and outside sources.

Consumer tech reviews: Do you have particular expertise or unique perspective on a gadget or another consumer technology? We want to hear about your ideas for reviews of gadgets beyond the iPhone-they can be useful , nostalgic , massive , repurposed , for science or for your cat .

Interviews: Thoughtful, engaging conversations with people who are currently publishing a topical book or invented something revolutionary, or people in the foreground of a developing news story are appreciated.

Recurring series: We're currently developing several recurring features and series of related articles. You can pitch a post for the weekly Giz Asks series-important or unusual questions about science and technology answered by experts-or these researched lists of fabled tech fails . If you have an idea for your own recurring series or a column, let us know!

Please, don't pitch: Short blog posts, news summaries, or fiction.

What to send: A paragraph or two that includes a summary of your story, who you're planning to interview, and a quick note about why you think this story is right for Gizmodo. Please include a link to your portfolio or relevant clips.

io9: What we're looking for

Feature-length, researched articles on all things science fiction , fantasy, supernatural horror and their related fandoms-books, television, film, comics, internet communities, IRL gatherings, pop culture, and nerd culture. We welcome oral histories , relevant (science, technology, or entertainment) expert commentary on a show/movie/etc , interviews or profiles of people doing something extraordinary, devoted, cool or rare, explorations of a particular film/tv genre/trope , pieces solving a mystery or correcting a mistake , or a visit to a convention, club or event (not Comic-Con, we got that).

Please, don't pitch: Reviews (unless you have an inside or expert perspective on the subject), news hits, lists, or fiction.

What to send: A paragraph or two that includes a summary of your story, who you're planning to speak to or what research you'll be doing for the story, and a quick note about why you think it's right for io9. Please include a link to your portfolio or relevant clips.