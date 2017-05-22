How to Watch Trump's Press Conference After His Insane Comments About Israel, No Cable Required

In this handout photo provided by the Israel Government Press Office (GPO), US President Donald J Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel May 22, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel

In just a few moments Donald Trump is scheduled to start his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and it looks like it's going to be absolutely insane. Seriously, Trump did not look well earlier today . His aides have explained his strange behavior as "exhaustion."

Roughly an hour ago, Trump just said "I never mentioned the word or the name Israel" while standing next to Netanyahu. Why? Apparently he was defending himself against the news that he disclosed top secret information to the Russians in the Oval Office on May 10th.

This afternoon's press conference was originally scheduled to start around 12:30pm Eastern time. If they ever show up, this one is sure to be a doozy. You can watch it on YouTube .