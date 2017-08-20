Huawei Honor 8 Pro and Jaunt VR create a one of a kind VR experience

Huawei

Jaunt Inc

Kirin

David Bomphrey

The Honor 8 Pro is a fantastic smartphone experience, there's a reason we called this the technological avatar of the veritable hulk from Disney's Marvel universe. What makes this even more unique is it comes equipped to deal with VR not just in hardware the phone packs but the accessories that come in the box with it as well.You see the box that the phone comes in doubles as a cardboard VR headset, Yup! Now tell us that isn't the most interesting use of real estate you have ever seen. The cardboard is easy to assemble and if you do end up having problems, the company has a video to get you started.On the software side of things,has partnered withto bring VR content to the phone. Founded in 2013, Jaunt is the leading developer of the hardware, software, tools, and applications to enable cinematic VR and put the power of virtual reality in the hands of today's best content creators. Jaunt works with leading creatives - from brands to artists to filmmakers - to create cutting-edge content accessible across all devices and platforms."At Honor, we're focused not just on engineering devices with breakthrough performance, our partnership with Jaunt enables Honor to further our commitment to crafting the next-generation experiences to customers," said Gang Zhao, Head of Honor Overseas Business.As the best-performing Honor smartphone to date, the Honor 8 Pro is engineered for stunning multimedia experiences. The device boasts a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with 515ppi resolution and colour gamut nearing the cinematic standard, the octa-core960 chipset and Mali-G71 GPU with Vulkan API support, and a 4,000mAh battery that will power it all for days. Together with the bundled cardboard viewer, these cutting-edge features make the Honor 8 Pro the perfect portal to the world of virtual reality."At our core, we are a content and media company that helps people make and distribute amazing virtual experiences," said, Director of Strategic Partnerships, EMEA, Jaunt VR. "Our partnership with Huawei signifies a major shift in the reach and distribution of VR as a mainstream media platform and brings direct access to high-quality VR content to a global audience."