Humans have used up all the natural resources Earth can replenish this year already
Aug 3, 2017, 06.38 PM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
In 2016, the day was declared on August 8 and before that August 13. The date for Earth Overshoot Day has moved from December 19 back in 1987 to September 23 in 2008 and now August. " By August 2, 2017, we will have used more from nature than our planet can renew in the whole year," reads the statement from Global Footprint Network.
The date for Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by dividing the natural resources produced in that year by our rate of consumption of Earth's natural resources, which then multiplied by 365 results in the Earth Overshoot Day.
The date itself constitutes the day on which everybody residing on Earth enters an ecological deficit overshooting the natural resources provided by the planet.
"Our planet is finite, but human possibilities are not. Living within the means of one planet is technologically possible, financially beneficial, and our only chance for a prosperous future. Ultimately, moving back the date of Earth Overshoot Day on the calendar is the name of the game," said
The Global Footprint Network notes that some actions if taken diligently, such as cutting the worldwide food waste and reducing the
There's also been some furore over the idea of Earth Overshoot Day and how it misses the water and land usage of humanity while taking into account only the carbon dioxide component.
According to the Global Footprint Network, human carbon footprint impacts the nature most at 60 percent.
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
'Panda' Porpoise Could Be Extinct In Months
Narwhals Are Actually Unicorns Of Death
Bengaluru leads as green city: Survey
What You Can Actually Do to Fight Climate Change, According to Science
We're Not Totally Sure How Much the Planet Will Warm This Century-But We Still Need to Act
The Mad King of Juice: Inside the Dysfunctional Origins of Juicero
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
Jeff Bezos Surges Ahead of Bill Gates to Become World's Richest Rich Guy
-
Hyperloop One passenger pod hits 310 km per hour
That HBO Game of Thrones Hack Was Worse Than We Thought
Google Internet Saathi connecting rural women to the Internet reaches 100,000 Indian villages
Trump's Pick For USDA Chief Scientist Isn't a Scientist, But He Is a Self-Declared Expert On "Race Traitors"
Jaden Smith's Recyclable Water Box Startup Is Suing Sketchy Mayo Startup Hampton Creek Over a Font
Yup, Verizon and AT&T Are a Lot Slower After Adding Unlimited Plans
Google rolling out Daydream VR support for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Two-Headed Bat Found in Brazil Is the Stuff of Nightmares