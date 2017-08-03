Humans have used up all the natural resources Earth can replenish this year already

Earth Overshoot Day held each year since 1987 calculates that date on which everyone on the planet will exceed its capacity to replenish the natural resources that year. This year, the day fell earlier, on August 2 according to organisations such as WWF and Global Footprint Network , which calculates the date.



In 2016, the day was declared on August 8 and before that August 13. The date for Earth Overshoot Day has moved from December 19 back in 1987 to September 23 in 2008 and now August. " By August 2, 2017, we will have used more from nature than our planet can renew in the whole year," reads the statement from Global Footprint Network.



The date for Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by dividing the natural resources produced in that year by our rate of consumption of Earth's natural resources, which then multiplied by 365 results in the Earth Overshoot Day.



The date itself constitutes the day on which everybody residing on Earth enters an ecological deficit overshooting the natural resources provided by the planet.



"Our planet is finite, but human possibilities are not. Living within the means of one planet is technologically possible, financially beneficial, and our only chance for a prosperous future. Ultimately, moving back the date of Earth Overshoot Day on the calendar is the name of the game," said Mathis Wackernagel , CEO of Global Footprint Network and co-creator of the Ecological Footprint.



The Global Footprint Network notes that some actions if taken diligently, such as cutting the worldwide food waste and reducing the carbon footprint by 50 percent will move the date up by 11 days and 89 days respectively.



There's also been some furore over the idea of Earth Overshoot Day and how it misses the water and land usage of humanity while taking into account only the carbon dioxide component.



According to the Global Footprint Network, human carbon footprint impacts the nature most at 60 percent.

