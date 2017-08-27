Hurricane Harvey's Fallout Continues With Nightmare Flooding in Houston Area

Photo: AP

Just one day after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southeastern Texas , historic flooding continued to wrack the city of Houston and surrounding areas.



According to CNN , authorities said they have rescued more than 1,000 people from the rising waters, with more than 24 inches of water falling on the Houston area in the past 24 hours as of 7:00 a.m. local time Sunday. The Washington Post reported the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Service is "calling for an additional 15-25 inches of rain over the middle and upper Texas coast, including the Houston area, during the next several days, with isolated amounts possibly reaching 40 inches."

While the storm was reported to have killed at least one person as of Saturday, by Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reported the body count is suspected to have risen to five people.

Authorities urged residents to shelter in their residences, or even climb onto the roofs of their homes if they were flooding.

"I know for a fact this is the worst flood Houston has ever experienced," National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Blood told the Chronicle .



The National Hurricane Center's Atlantic Operations division warned on Twitter "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" will continue to be a concern in coming days, while storm surge in coastal areas "will be slow to recede due to the slow motion of Harvey and a prolonged period of onshore flow."

Per the Post , the worst flooding was near Houston Hobby International Airport on the southeast side of the city, where so much rain has fallen emergency services are overwhelmed and unable to effectively respond to some calls.



Worse, Harvey will remain nearly stationary over Houston throughout the day, dumping two to four inches of rain an hour, while predictions suggest it may move back over the Gulf of Mexico and make a second landfall on Wednesday.

This isn't pretty-and, unfortunately, seems poised only to get worse in the coming days.

