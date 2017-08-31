If you have been planning on buying an iPhone, now is the time
The new iPhones are almost here. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal ,
Apple will be launching the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the anniversary edition, iPhone 8 on September 12. It is just mere days from now that Tim Cook will take the stage and announce the phones. Right now is the calm before the storm and there is no better time to buy an iPhone than right now.
Ahead of the launch, Apple has slashed the prices of all the older iPhone models, so if you have been craving to get your hands on one of Apple's older phones, this is the time to go get it.
Paytm Mall is now offering deep discounts on the iPhones, even last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus along with the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6, iPhone SE and more.
The 32GB iPhone 7 Plus is being offered at a Rs 20,000 discount at Rs 51,399 while the 128GB iPhone 7 Plus is fetching a price of Rs 57,599 after discount. You also get Rs 12,000 as cashback from Paytm. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus is priced at Rs 68,999.
The iPhone 7, on the other hand is priced even lower with the 32GB iPhone 7 now selling at Rs 39,599 with Rs 9,100 as cashback. The 128GB variant is being offered at Rs 65,200 while the 256GB variant is fetching Rs 60,898.
Older iPhones like the iPhone 6S Plus is being offered as low as Rs 37,299 for the 16GB variant while the iPhone 6S has a discounted price of Rs 55,300 for the 16GB variant.
The iPhone SE with 16GB storage is now available at a deep discounted price of Rs 20,000.
