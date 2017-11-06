If you're an Apple fan, this ad from Samsung might leave you with a burn
Samsung threw a lot of shade at Apple, and more particularly, at Apple fans in its latest commercial. Mocking Apple fans who queue up outside Apple stores every year before the launch of the phone. The ad follows an Apple loyalist who after ten years of sticking to the iPhone decides to switch to the Galaxy Note 8 right when people are lining up for the iPhone X .

Renewing the Apple vs Samsung war , Samsung asked owners of the iPhone to "grow up" and get a Galaxy device instead. The commercial is a reminder to Apple fans about the iPhone's history of lagging behind the competition . It's brings to surface old wounds like the small display with no support for a stylus, lack of sufficient storage, no water resistance and the likes.


In a series of flashbacks, Samsung takes us back to 2007 when the first iPhone was launched and this particularly enthusiastic dude who bought it, faced the problem of low storage thanks to the 16GB storage it offered. Later it was the tiny 4-inch display against the new 5.5-inch screen of the Galaxy Note along with S-Pen support. Water resistance, or the iPhone's lack of it, till recently was the next thing to be mocked at and finally, the dongle life set forth by the iPhone 7 convinced the guy in the video to switch to a Galaxy Note 8 just as people start lining up for the iPhone X.

Samsung called the journey, "growing up". Playing on the theme that Galaxy phones have always been better at the specsheet game than the iPhone which any Android fan will remind you with prompt.
