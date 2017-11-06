If you're an Apple fan, this ad from Samsung might leave you with a burn
Renewing the Apple vs Samsung war , Samsung asked owners of the iPhone to "grow up" and get a
In a series of flashbacks, Samsung takes us back to 2007 when the first iPhone was launched and this particularly enthusiastic dude who bought it, faced the problem of low storage thanks to the 16GB storage it offered. Later it was the tiny 4-inch display against the new 5.5-inch screen of the Galaxy Note along with S-Pen support. Water resistance, or the iPhone's lack of it, till recently was the next thing to be mocked at and finally, the dongle life set forth by the iPhone 7 convinced the guy in the video to switch to a Galaxy Note 8 just as people start lining up for the iPhone X.
Samsung called the journey, "growing up". Playing on the theme that Galaxy phones have always been better at the specsheet game than the iPhone which any Android fan will remind you with prompt.