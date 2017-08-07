India to be first to get the new iPhone SE: Report
The 4-inch
iPhone SE that launched back in 2016 is long overdue for a refresh. A
report
citing Apple's supply chain claims that a new iPhone SE might be coming out early 2018 and it is going to launch first in India. The phone will be manufactured by Wistron, Apple's manufacturer which recently opened a plant in Bengaluru to assemble iPhone SE for India.
The report by Focus Taiwan states that Apple plans to expand its market share in India over the next five years with the new iPhone SE. The entry-level iPhone has not been upgraded since its launch except for a storage boost early this year that doubled the storage on the iPhone SE to up to 64GB as well as a 128GB model.
The report also states that Wistron will expand its production capacity by adding a new production line to manufacture the new iPhone SE. The company is reportedly in talks with the Karnataka government for more land. It is also looking to triple its production capacity in the next five years.
Apple has likely negotiated a 10 per cent exemption on basic customs duty which will allow the iPhone SE to be competitively priced in India.
According to the report, the iPhone SE will have a screen size of either 4-inch or 4.2-inch, will be powered by the Apple A10 processor coupled with 32GB and 64GB of storage and a 1,700mAh battery.
Tim Cook emphasised on getting ahead in the Indian market during Apple's most recent earnings call for Q3 2017. He considers the Indian market to be "very bullish and optimistic" and said, "we're bringing all of our energies to bear there."
