Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first owner of Micromax Canvas Infinity smartphone

Ahead of the launch, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma presented Shikhar Dhawan with the company's much anticipated Canvas Infinity smartphone. Shikhar Dhawan was awarded man of the match at the Micromax Cup India vs Sri Lanka 2017 ODI where he was awarded the phone at the presentation ceremony.

Dhawan scored a quick fire 132 as India easily chased down Sri Lanka's score of 216 in 43.2 overs. Interestingly, his 71 ball hundred also happens to be his fastest one yet which saw Dhawan hit two sixes and 16 fours which led him to the century.

At the presentation ceremony, Rahul Sharma presented the man-of-the-match a Canvas Infinity smartphone which features an 18:9 aspect ratio, something which happens to be a key feature in the recent flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.



Micromax's Canvas Infinity series will focus on smartphones that have minimal bezels and we expect will come with premium specifications as well. What's exciting will be the price of these smartphones as it

. Recently, LG launched a toned down Q6 in India which offers the same kind of display profile as the company's flagship, the G6.

The invite sent to the press by Micromax has a minimal bezel smartphone reminiscent of the Galaxy S8 and it seems the smartphones under this series would feature on-screen navigation buttons.

The company

is rumoured that smartphones under the Canvas Infinity range will be mid-range devices, which means they'll be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. This segment is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Moto and Samsung where they offer pretty great specced smartphones with an unmatched user experiencewill officially announce the Canvas Infinity range on Tuesday where it is expected to launch more than one smartphone.