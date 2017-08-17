Indie 101 promises to be the ultimate indie music survival guide

It's not everyday you come across a work that piques a sense of curiosity within, something that happened today when we heard of a book that attempts to demystify the indie music industry in India - Indie 101. Written by Ritnika Nayan who happens to be a music entrepreneur, Indie 101 is her second book after The Hub which was the country's first book dedicated to electronic music released in 2010.



Ritnika's book is essentially a survival guide for those struggling to make a mark in the music industry. Her account is inspired by her own journey over the past 17 years in which Ritnika set up her company, Music Gets Me High and worked on numerous concerts and festivals featuring some of the biggest names in the industry such as Maroon 5, Nickelback, Counting Crows, Manu Chao, Guns & Roses and Nucleya, to name a few.



"There is nothing out there that explains how to navigate the music business in India. No real schools that teach the ins-and-outs of the music business and no books. Artists have no place to get specific information whether it be on how to read contracts or how to put together a press kit. Over the years, I have had artists asking me the same questions and there seemed to be no place they could get this information pertaining to the Indian market," she adds.



Indie 101 features dialogues with singers like Monica Dogra, Vishal Dadlani, record labels like Universal and Times Music and international artist managers like Tim Clark ( Robbie Williams) and Peter Jenner ( Pink Floyd and The Clash). The book takes you on a journey of artist management, record deals, PR, concert and festival production and publishing applicable to new and experienced artists, artist managers, promoters and anyone keen on making music their career in India.



Indie 101 launched in New Delhi on August 24 which marks the 10th anniversary of Ritnika's venture, Music Gets Me High, and will be available on Amazon and Kindle.

