Is Facebook working on a smart speaker and a video chat device?
The video chat device apparently features a laptop-sized touchscreen, between 13 and 15 inches, held up by a thin vertical stand along with a microphone, speakers and a wide-angle camera lens. It will be a device for the living room and will be optimised by artificial intelligence to boost performance. Facebook could use a version of Android instead of making an operating system of its own.
The device is in line with co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's dream of bringing Facebook users closer together and could be announced in the F8 conference next spring, according to Bloomberg.
Yet another product under development inside Building 8 is a smart speaker that could be pitted against the likes of Amazon's Echo, Google Home and the Apple HomePod . Facebook is poaching Apple veterans to create a Siri-like voice assistant to power both the devices.
Over the years, Facebook's hardware ambitions have become more apparent but we are yet to see a consumer centric manifestation of it. The social networking giant acquired
Building 8 itself is staffed with renowned hardware engineers like ex-Google executive Regina Dugan who leads the hardware division. Facebook aims to make a new category of products that will be focused on social first. So far, the company has managed to make communication easier but it has been largely restricted to phones. At this year's F8 conference, Dugan stated that Facebook wants to help people interact more in the physical world. A video chat device and a smart speaker fits right into the scheme of things.
The report states that the video chat device will come with a camera that can automatically scan for people in a room and lock onto them. A 360-degree camera is also in the works but it's unlikely that it would be ready by next year.
The company plans to sell the smart speaker for as low as $100, to undercut the competition. Since smart speakers are already being explored by hardware veterans like Apple, Google and Amazon, Facebook might focus more on a video chat device which may bring something unique and may end up being category defining.