Is It Possible to Engineer a Truly Blue Flower?

In nature, blue is much rarer than you might think. Sure, the sky is blue when the weather's nice, and so is the ocean. But the vast majority of plants and animals are incapable of making blue pigment . Brilliantly-colored peacocks appear blue not because their feathers are colored that way, but because of how they reflect light. Less than 10 percent of the world's 280,000 flowering plants produce blue flowers , which may be why they're often a symbol of the unattainable in folklore and literature .

But for decades, scientists have sought to use engineering to overcome the limitations of nature, and create truly blue flowers. On Wednesday, a group of Japanese scientists announced a first : chrysanthemums engineered to express two different flower genes, and a hue of blue.

"Chrysanthemums, roses, carnations and lilies are major floricultural plants, [but] they do not have blue flower cultivars," Naonobu Noda, lead-author of the study and scientist at Japan's National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, told Gizmodo. "None has been able to generate blue flower cultivar by general breeding technique."

To turn typically red or pink chrysanthemum blooms blue, Noda and his colleagues engineered the flowers to express two genes from butterfly peas and Canterbury bells linked to the blue coloration of those flowers. This approach resulted in flowers that appeared within the blue spectrum. This resultant color, they discovered, was the work of "co-pigmentation," an intra-flower chemical interaction that they hope will also help turn other popular flowers blue.

Suntory, a Japanese conglomerate better known for its alcoholic beverages, has long sought to engineer blue flowers. In 2009, after two decades of research, it released the world's first "blue" rose, a flower that seemed more pale purple than blue . Aesthetes may note that the new "blue" chrysanthemums seem more like shades of violet, lavender and eggplant.

Genetically engineered 'blue' chrysanthemums. Credit: Science Advances