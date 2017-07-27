Is This Foxconn Factory the 'Big, Big, Big' Apple Plants Donald Trump Bragged About?
On Wednesday, top Republican leadership including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan all appeared at the White House alongside Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou to announce a new
The $10 billion plant, which they said would create 3,000 jobs right away and possibly 13,000 more, in the long run, could be the first in additional investments, per the
Wall Street Journal
. Foxconn is the Chinese company which forms a part of tech giant
But so far Foxconn has only announced its intention to build "display panels used in televisions and other products" like "
In a
recent interview
, Trump claimed Apple CEO
"He called me, and he said they are going forward," Trump added, which is curious because Apple outsources almost all of its manufacturing and subsequently declined to comment on Trump's claim.
Huh. It's almost like what Trump says is happening is not necessarily what will actually be happening .
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gizmodo .