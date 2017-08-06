Israel Will Ban Al Jazeera and Censor Its Cable and Satellite Transmissions, Comms Ministry Says
Israel's communications minister, Ayoub Kara, is moving forward with a plan to ban Qatari state-funded broadcaster
According to Al Jazeera , the plan would revoke the credentials of all journalists working for the broadcaster's Arabic and English credentials, shut down its cable and satellite transmissions, and evict staff from their Jerusalem headquarters. Kara would need approval from the Knesset to move forward with some elements of the plan.
All journalists working within Israel
must be accredited
by the government, and both civilian and military authorities have wide latitude to censor print and broadcast publications, according to the US State Department. It's unclear whether Israeli authorities will order access to Al Jazeera's web content cut off, though just weeks ago the Knesset
approved a law
allowing the
"We have based our decision on the move by Sunni Arab states to close the Al Jazeera offices and prohibiting their work," Kara said.
Prime Minister
In the past few years, Sunni Arab states have accused
Months ago, the same governments accusing Qatar of funding terror put in place a regional trade blockade on its land and sea borders, a move enthusiastically backed by President Donald Trump, though said blockadedoes not seem to be working .
The Committee to Protect Journalists urged Israel to abandon the plan to block the network, with Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour issuing a statement saying "Censoring Al-Jazeera or closing its offices will not bring stability to the region, but it would put Israel firmly in the camp of some of the region's worst enemies of press freedom."
"Regimes that want to control power will almost always go after two targets-the media and the foreigners," the American University in Beirut's Rami Khouri told Al Jazeera. "Everybody goes after the media."
As the Guardian noted , Al Jazeera has faced crackdowns in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, with the latter four countries blocking its channel and "affiliate sites."
