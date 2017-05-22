Israeli Politician Takes Awkward Selfie With Trump While Netanyahu Tries To Push Him Away
Trump, needless to say, doesn't look too happy during the whole ordeal.
Hazan is known as a controversial figure in Israel and has been accused of sexual assault by former employees, physical assault against a city official, and once reportedly made fun of another politician for using a wheelchair .
Hazan was sure to immediately post the photo to Twitter .
It's hard to convey just how awkward the exchange was without watching video of the entire line. Trump slowly made his way down the line to meet over a dozen people, all of whom seemed to understand the protocol that you have just a few seconds to say hello. Trump's encounter with Hazan was definitely bizarre.
Poor Trump. It must be awkward to have someone invade your personal space like that for their own gratification. But Trump knew what he was signing up for. Hazan was just using his opportunity the way that he felt he was entitled to. When you're a politician they let you do it.
