Jabra has unveiled its new Elite category of wireless earbuds in India , the first product bein g the Elite Sports earbuds. The company has dubbed the earbuds as " the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds" but we will reserve our say till we review the product.



Jabra Elite Sport is said to be built using silicon rubber, thermoplastic alloy and is reinforced with polyarylamide which gives it a sturdy finish. The earbuds come with an array of ear gels and wings in-the-box which provide noise-cancellation and more bass. A feature called audio pass-through allows the Elite Sport earbuds to channel in the surrounding sounds which the user can hear by just tapping on a button.



The earbuds are outfitted with two microphones in each earbud unit, one capturing the user's voice and the other focusing on the external noise which works in tandem to remove the background noise. The earbuds come integrated with a training instructor as well called the Jabra Sport Life , along with support for major third-party fitness apps.



Jabra claims up to 4.5 hours of music playback and calls on the Elite Sport earbuds which can further be extended up to 9 more hours courtesy of the charging case. The earbuds and charging case take more or less three hours to charge and two hours when a user charge s the earbuds via the case.



"We've used our R&D expertise from across the GN Group to deliver not just the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds, but actually the most complete cord-free experience for our customers. Jabra Elite Sport is an example of an intelligent sound solution that delivers calls and music very well, and does so much more besides," said Rene Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra.



Elite Sport earbuds are IP67 rated which means it is tested for drops, strength, dirt, temperature and humidity. The earbuds can work up to 30 minutes when submerged in one metre of water, according to Jabra.



Priced at Rs 18,990, Jabra is providing one year warranty for the Elite Sports earbuds which users can extend up to three years by registering on the company's app.