Jamming GPS Signals Is Illegal, Dangerous, Cheap, and Easy

Gostomelsky didn't actually knock on any doors to ask if that was the case, though, because "unnecessary encounters with law enforcement are not advised." You never know-they may have appreciated learning that sometimes, a method to protect your privacy becomes a red flag that attracts attention instead.



Advertisement

The most active and enthusiastic GPS jammer in America is also on the government payroll, but uses the technology legally. It's the U.S. military, which periodically jams GPS around bases for military exercises. For example, in 2016, it jammed GPS for 500 miles around White Sands in New Mexico for 3 days so that first responders from across the country could practice operating when their signals were jammed up .

The military sends out a "notice to airmen," or NOTAM, when it plans to block GPS in an area, but pilots don't always become aware of the problem until they find themselves flying satellite-blind. NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System has dozens of terrifying reports from pilots in recent years about their GPS being jammed and interfering with their aircrafts' operation; the culprit is often the military.

In 2012, a Sacramento-bound MD-80 commercial airliner wound up 10 miles off course due to military GPS jamming. An air traffic controller noticed and contacted the pilot, who hadn't noticed that his GPS was down. The controller reported that if the pilot had noticed and tried to get back on course, the plane might have collided with an eastbound plane seven miles away that was flying between the the correct and incorrect routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a more recent incident in April, an Airbus A319 flying over White Sands was jammed numerous times while cruising. The pilots didn't realize it, incorrectly believing that the signal interruption was caused by their GPS units resetting themselves. They didn't realize they were without GPS until they tried to land. "Stop jamming commercial traffic," the pilot wrote in his NASA report.

Last year, the military warned that it would be jamming GPS over a 500-mile zone emanating from a base in southern California for six days in June. The affected area included Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. After aerospace groups voiced concerns about the plan, the military canceled the exercise .

The Register claimed the GPS blackout was needed to test a "Massive GPS jamming weapon." A Navy spokesperson couldn't confirm or deny that, saying the military doesn't comment on what testing is for. But it's more likely that it was simply to give soldiers exposure to what it would be like operating in a scenario where GPS signals were lost.

Advertisement

But using GPS jamming as a weapon does happen. North Korea periodically interferes with GPS using jammers mounted on trucks that it drives close to the South Korean border, causing navigational problems for airplanes, ships, and drones in the area-not to mention any GPS-guided missiles headed in its direction.

Closer to home, GPS jammers obviously remain a problem. From his research, Gostomelsky now has a list of people who illegally used them, with enough data about them to make it possible to track them down and prosecute them for "malicious interference to satellite communications." But he's not looking to get people into trouble.

"We're destroying this data and keeping it anonymized," he told me. "But there's nothing to stop city officials from setting up a similar system."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing but inertia and perhaps some fear of having to prosecute their own police officers.

As for my own unused jammer, I've decided it's not a good idea to keep it lying around. The FCC requests that anyone with a jammer voluntarily surrender it to one of their regional enforcement bureaus. I'm planning to take mine in this week. The enforcement bureau for San Francisco is an hour's drive from my house. I'll need GPS-driven directions to get there.

This story was produced by the Special Projects Desk of Gizmodo Media Group.