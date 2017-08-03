Kesha learns to let go, wearing an electric, aqua blue pant suit in her latest song
SKIAAug 3, 2017, 12.50 PM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
Her latest song, "
For more fun, fashion filled stories, check out SKIA.IN
In her detailed letter to the publication, the singer wrote, " As much as our past creates who we are, we can't let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you've been through something hard, and we all have, you can't hold on to resentment because it's like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward. Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to." Proving her words, with the new song, piquing further interest for the upcoming album.
Directed by Isaac Ravishankara, the video follows Kesha in her attempts to recreate memories from her childhood, played back on a roll of affable home videos. Spontaneous back up dancers emerge, at the chorus, and join the singer's celebrations in letting the bad, right out her of her system. Interestingly, the song has been co-written by Kesha's mom, Pebe Seibert, making it a coming of home sorts production. Isn't it adorable to watch her cuddling the brown teddy on the bed?
#SKIAFashionFeels
Kesha has always been among our favourite punk rock fashion icons, and we can't stop ogling at the aqua blue pant suit. She even has her hair sport a few bluish hues to match her outfit. But the fashion highlight of the video, remains her embellished denim jacket that reads, " The Sweet Little Devil Herself,
This article has been contributed by SKIA | Internet's Most Fun-Filled Fashion Community
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
This Double Star System Puts 'Double Rainbow' to Shame
At the End of the NSFW Fidget Spinner Rainbow: This Guy's Dick
This Fluid Artist's Messy Painting Style Is So Wonderfully Soothing to Watch
Incredible Video Reveals that Rainbows Actually Go All the Way Around
This video is why Taylor Swift hates Yellow Wigs
Tintin just saved Bollywood Fashion
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
Jeff Bezos Surges Ahead of Bill Gates to Become World's Richest Rich Guy
-
Hyperloop One passenger pod hits 310 km per hour
Lenovo's Folding Tablet Prototype Is My Dream Gadget
Trump's Pick For USDA Chief Scientist Isn't a Scientist, But He Is a Self-Declared Expert On "Race Traitors"
Google Internet Saathi connecting rural women to the Internet reaches 100,000 Indian villages
Jaden Smith's Recyclable Water Box Startup Is Suing Sketchy Mayo Startup Hampton Creek Over a Font
Yup, Verizon and AT&T Are a Lot Slower After Adding Unlimited Plans
Google rolling out Daydream VR support for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Two-Headed Bat Found in Brazil Is the Stuff of Nightmares