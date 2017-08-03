Kesha learns to let go, wearing an electric, aqua blue pant suit in her latest song

Kesha has been conspicuous by her absence for sometime now, not including her ongoing legal battle updates with former CEO of Kemosabe Records

(

SONY) Dr. Luke. Thankfully, the 30-year old seems to be getting some of her spunk back, ahead of her much anticipated album release, titled

Rainbow ,

on August 11, this year.

Her latest song,

"

Learning to let go "

, released last week, with an accompanying essay for the Huffington Post, talks about her getting over a brutally exploding past

(

In her detailed letter to the publication, the singer wrote,

"

As much as our past creates who we are, we can't let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you've been through something hard, and we all have, you can't hold on to resentment because it's like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward. Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to."

Directed by Isaac Ravishankara, the video follows Kesha in her attempts to recreate memories from her childhood, played back on a roll of affable home videos. Spontaneous back up dancers emerge, at the chorus, and join the singer's celebrations in letting the bad, right out her of her system. Interestingly, the song has been co-written by Kesha's mom, Pebe Seibert, making it a coming of home sorts production. Isn't it adorable to watch her cuddling the brown teddy on the bed?

#SKIAFashionFeels

Kesha has always been among our favourite punk rock fashion icons, and we can't stop ogling at the aqua blue pant suit. She even has her hair sport a few bluish hues to match her outfit. But the fashion highlight of the video, remains her embellished denim jacket that reads,

"

The Sweet Little Devil Herself, Kesha Rose ". The devil, really knows how to play up the glitter blue eyeshadow for sure.





she is currently battling her former producer, for sexual assault and unfair contract terms) and finally entering the playing field on her own terms. Unlike her prior 2 singles, this one has the missing-for-long Kesha pop, in addition to some serious song writing.Proving her words, with the new song, piquing further interest for the upcoming album.