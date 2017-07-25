Lenovo's Folding Tablet Prototype Is My Dream Gadget
At
Like
flying cars
, folding
I hate having to switch between the iPhone and iPad for different tasks, but trying to read graphic novels or magazines on a small screen is an act of frustration. At the same time, I refuse to upgrade to a Plus-sized iPhone. Juggling multiple devices is less annoying to me than a monstrous smartphone, but a device with a folding screen is the best of both worlds, and a dream I've had since first reading about the idea of foldable soft screens courtesy of Arthur C. Clarke.
That's why Lenovo's Folio has me so excited. YouTuber Kim Poh Liaw captured a demo of the tablet/smartphone hybrid in action at Lenovo Tech World. Although the prototype was only handled by a trained Lenovo professional (it is, undoubtedly, worth a small fortune) the device easily transformed from a 5.5-inch smartphone to a 7.8-inch tablet.
Advertisement
Running
Lenovo has no official plans to bring the Folio to consumers any time soon, but there's still plenty of reasons to be excited about the device. The company managed to incorporate the folding screen technology into a device that looks only slightly thicker than the sleek smartphones and tablets consumers now demand. We're now one step closer to these becoming a reality, and finally being able to ditch our cumbersome tablets.
Advertisement
[ YouTube via Android Community ]