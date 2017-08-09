LG Q6 with FullVision display launched in India for Rs 14,990
Siddharth ChauhanAug 9, 2017, 05.21 PM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
LG's new Q6 features a 5.5-inch full HD, FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio display with minimal bezels as seen on LG G6. The Q6 is crafted out of 7000 series aluminium, which is one of the strongest alloys available, while a metal frame surrounds the whole construction.
The LG Q6 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing wide angle camera.
The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor that is backed by 3GB of RAM and an internal memory of 32GB which can further be expanded via microSD card. Adreno 505 serve as the GPU onboard the LG Q6.
As for the Android version , users would be getting the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the LG G6.
Unfortunately, the smartphone doesn't feature a fingerprint sensor on board which is a drawback considering most of its competition has one. However, to counter this, LG has included its proprietary face recognition technology to unlock the smartphone in the Q6.
The LG Q6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which according to the company will provide a talk time of up to 14 hours on a single charge.
LG is also offering users a one-time free screen replacement within 6 months from the purchase of LG Q6.
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
Amazon India is teaching tribal entrepreneurs in Gujarat to sell products online
Nokia smartphones to feature Zeiss optics again
Google offers at least $880 million to LG display for OLED investment - Electronic Times
The LG G6 Is Too Damn Simple a Smartphone
Vodafone India partners with HMD Global for Nokia smartphones
CAT S60 Review: The Rocky Balboa of smartphones
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
A Meme Shared on an Internal Google Meme Network Depicted a Leaker Being Beaten
-
The Guy Who Invented Those Annoying Password Rules Now Regrets Wasting Your Time
Charli XCX’s new video has hot men licking pancakes and flamingoes
The Best Beats Alternative Just Got Better
Netflix adds Selection Day and Again as part of Indian Original series
Fired Google Memo Writer Took Part in Controversial, "Sexist" Skit While at Harvard for which Administration Issued Formal Apology
Yet to receive investment proposals from India: Hyperloop One CEO
All the Secret Stuff That Happens When You Visit Google.com
Google rolling out Daydream VR support for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+