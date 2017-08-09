LG Q6 with FullVision display launched in India for Rs 14,990

LG has launched the first smartphone under their new Q series range on Wednesday in India. LG Q6 is a mid-range smartphone by the company which takes the best from the company's flagship smartphone, the G6 , and offers it at a price of Rs 14,990. LG Q6 is available exclusively on Amazon India starting today.



LG's new Q6 features a 5.5-inch full HD, FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio display with minimal bezels as seen on LG G6. The Q6 is crafted out of 7000 series aluminium, which is one of the strongest alloys available, while a metal frame surrounds the whole construction.



The LG Q6 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing wide angle camera.



The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor that is backed by 3GB of RAM and an internal memory of 32GB which can further be expanded via microSD card. Adreno 505 serve as the GPU onboard the LG Q6.



As for the Android version , users would be getting the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the LG G6.



Unfortunately, the smartphone doesn't feature a fingerprint sensor on board which is a drawback considering most of its competition has one. However, to counter this, LG has included its proprietary face recognition technology to unlock the smartphone in the Q6.



The LG Q6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which according to the company will provide a talk time of up to 14 hours on a single charge.



LG is also offering users a one-time free screen replacement within 6 months from the purchase of LG Q6.

