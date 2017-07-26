Lyft Announces Deal With Taco Bell But Drivers Do Not Want That Shit in Their Cars

Source: Getty

Lyft has partnered with Taco Bell to debut a new feature that allows passengers to tack on a trip to the pseudo-Mexican fast food restaurant. The "Taco Mode" option is clearly an effort to woo late-night riders with the munchies, but some Lyft drivers are unsurprisingly disgusted by the thought of sloppy drunks defiling their backseats with nacho cheese and mystery beef.

A redditor shared the announcement on r/uberdrivers in the post: " Every once in a while I think maybe Lyft does think about the drivers a little better than Uber. Then they pull shit like this. " The subreddit is a popular forum for drivers who use Uber , Lyft, and other ride-hailing apps. Usually the commenters complain about passengers damaging their car with bodily fluids , and air grievances about the ways that Uber treats its drivers. But today, on the day Uber began announcing new driver benefits as a part of its 180-day apology tour , Lyft gave drivers a reason to get pissed at the company usually hailed as being less shitty than Uber.

Here are some noteworthy criticisms that commenters posted about Taco Mode:

Lyft's head of marketing Melissa Waters told the New York Times that drivers will have the chance to opt in to Taco Mode. The company is pilot-testing the program from July 27 to 29 and August 3 to 6, in and around Newport Beach, California. Lyft plans to introduce the service in other cities over the next few months, and then expand it nationally in 2018.

According to the announcement, Taco Mode riders will get a free Doritos Locos Taco-a crunchy, messy treat that you should never eat in a car unless you truly hate the owner.

