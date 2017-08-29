MediaTek launches Helio P23, P30 chipsets

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday launched two new system-on-chips (SoCs) -- Helio P23 and Helio P30 -- that are designed to deliver performance, power efficiency, dual camera photography, dual SIM and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities in the premium mid-range smartphones.



"Reaching the mid market means bringing people affordable devices that power and perform with the latest features, like dual-cameras and 4G LTE connectivity," TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit, said in a statement.



"In the rapidly growing arena of new premium mid-range devices, mobile technology innovators know they need to stand out in a crowded field - P23 and P30 enable them to do that," Lee added.



The P23 and P30 bring dual-camera support to the MediaTek Helio line, delivering software and hardware-backed dual-camera features for superior photography experience.



The MediaTek Helio P23 features support for 13+13 megapixel dual-camera setups, while MediaTek Helio P30 supports up to 16+16 megapixels.



Incorporating MediaTek's Imagiq 2.0 technology suite, the chipsets are equipped to minimise aliasing, grain and noise resulting in clear and high-quality images in different lighting conditions.



Additionally, a new hardware Camera Control Unit (CCU) - with auto exposure convergence speed up to twice as fast as competitors.



The P30 also features a new Vision Processing Unit (VPU) paired to the Image Signal Processors that allow manufacturers the ability to customise camera functionality.



MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology with power aware scheduling, thermal management and UX monitoring enables sustained high-performance user experience.



The MediaTek Helio P23 will be available globally in the fourth quarter 2017. MediaTek Helio P30 will be first launched in China in the same quarter.