Nokia in itself is a highlight of the year. The Nokia 8 is smartphones . For that, it created the Bothie . It's isn't a selfie . Neither is it a youie. It's both. All the three camera on the phone work in tandem to create a photo showing both you, and what's around you. Hence, a bothie. Wow. The return ofin itself is a highlight of the year. Theis Espoo's most powerful Android phone but it didn't stop at that. Nokia had to usher in a new era of. For that, it created the. It's isn't a. Neither is it a youie. It's both. All the three camera on the phone work in tandem to create a photo showing both you, and what's around you. Hence, a bothie. Wow.

Nokia is banking on its

'

bothie-bilities

'

There is only one bothie phone right now. The Nokia 8. It is HMD Global 's best offering under the Nokia brand and comes with 13-megapixel dual cameras on the back and a similar 13-megapixel on the front. A bothie happens when all the three cameras fire simultaneously to take an all-round shot, from the front and the back. It is, many would argue, the natural evolution of selfie.

But a bothie is not just a photo. Bothie can be a video too. And it can be broadcast directly to Facebook and YouTube.

The bothie-ness is powered by Carl Zeiss optics which has been an old ally of Nokia phones for long and uses computational photography to fuse the feed from all the cameras together in a split screen. To be fair, the feature was first seen in the LG V20 and the LG G6, but LG didn't bother giving it a name. By giving a weird, funny name, Nokia just

claimed the rights for it

.

The next generation social obsession also needed the right audio. So Nokia went ahead and implemented its OZO technology to the Nokia 8. The Nokia 8 comes with high dynamic range microphones that can record 360-degree spatial audio. It's borrowed from the company's 360-degree OZO camera. The speakers are also tuned to the OZO algorithm and can play back sound in multiple directions, just like how it was recorded.

For the window to your bothies, the Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch quadHD LCD display with good brightness and wide viewing angles. It's lined with thick bezels too and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Classic old school Nokia.

Now, the dual sight technology that fires all the three cameras together is not supported by Qualcomm's flagship chip by default. HMD Global worked with Qualcomm to bake in the feature in the chipset. Moreover, to keep the phone from frying, there is also a graphite shielded copper pipe inside the phone that absorbs the heat generated and scatters it throughout the device. Trust Nokia to ensure safety along with new features. Samsung should take notes as the successor to the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is just around the corner.

Now the question remains, what's in store for the future? If bothies are going to replace selfies, will bothies too one-day be replaced by 360-degree Everythingies?

to set itself apart from the rest of the flagships and it could so happen that bothie will be the next big thing among the cool kids. A lot of you scoffed when selfies first started going viral. Bothie might go the same distance. And if the phone is a success, it could soon be picked up by Oxford Dictionary and Merriam Webster.