GIF Melania Trump swats away Donald's hand

It's been well documented that Donald Trump is a total dick to his wife. So it's no surprise that when he extended his hand on the tarmac in Israel this morning she literally swatted it away.

It's already getting meme'd and we can expect this video to be fully viral by lunchtime. Donald Trump, aside from being a shitty president, is not a good person. And his wife Melania clearly knows that.

[h/t raggapegs]