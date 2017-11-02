Microsoft wants you to quit the dongle life with an expandable headphone jack
When Apple ditched the
3.5mm headphone jack last year with the iPhone 7,
they called it courage
. It became evident soon enough that Apple was just trying to consolidate space as the port takes up too much room. Over the year, more followed suit including the likes of HTC and even Google in the new
Pixel 2 phones
.
The move was criticised by both loyal users and reviewers alike as it took away the freedom to plug in high-quality audio devices. And just when we had almost resigned and accepted the eventual death of the headphone jack, an unlikely hero has come up with a solution to retain the jack without compromising on the space.
Microsoft, who announced it has moved on from making phones,
has been granted a patent
for a headphone jack that expands when the plug goes in. Yes. An expandable headphone jack.
So, instead of accommodating the entire 3.5mm plug into the device, the jack will just be large enough to fit it partially and when it is plugged in, the jack will expand to make room for the plug.
It works similar to a pant pocket. Microsoft has proposed it can be done in three ways. One that uses a stretchable soft membrane, another using a more rigid pleated material and yet another where the jack stretches to make room for the plug.
Ironically, the solution comes from a company that failed at making it big in the smartphone space. So it remains to be seen whether anyone will take up the solution.
To be honest, the headphone jack's death was a long time coming. With manufacturers prioritising on bigger displays, bigger batteries, dual camera modules and more, the space under the hood was shrinking and soon enough, it came to a matter of prioritising according to what the people are demanding.
Microsoft's solution meets the problem mid-way. It gives phone makers the space to tweak around with the modules inside as well as making sure users have a jack to plug in their speakers and headphones.
H/T: MSPoweruser
