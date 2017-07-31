Molecules That Could Form 'Cell-Like' Membranes Spotted on Saturn's Largest Moon

Saturn's moon Titan is a world of contrast; both eerily familiar and strikingly alien. Its calm seas and enormous sand dunes might remind you of Earth, until you learn that what's flowing across Titan's surface is not water, but liquid hydrocarbons. Titan's nitrogen-rich atmosphere seems to have some of the ingredients for biology , but any life forms evolved to thrive at temperatures of -290 degrees Fahrenheit would be practically unrecognizable.

A new scientific paper supports the idea that life might exist on Titan, but that it would be nothing like life as we know it. After studying spectroscopic data collected by the Atacama Large Millimeter/sub millimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile, researchers are now reporting that Titan's atmosphere is rife with vinyl cyanide, a molecule that could, in theory, form "cell-like" membranes under the moon's unique environmental conditions.

Advertisement

In fact, based on the levels of vinyl cyanide present in Titan's atmosphere, its seas could-in theory, we're not saying there are aliens-be bubbling with tiny cell membranes, with concentrations similar to those of bacteria in Earth's oceans.

The membranes that enclose the cells of all living things here on Earth are made of phospholipids, molecules with long, non-polar (water-repelling) "tails" and polar (water-loving) heads. If you remember high school biology, you'll know that phospholipids form a bi-layer, with the water-loving parts on the outside, and the water-repelling bits on the inside. This structure allows membranes to bubble off tiny pockets of water from their surroundings, creating cells that house genetic material and support biochemical reactions.

"It would be a totally different form of biochemistry , if there was life on Titan. I find that possibility fascinating."

That's all well and good for organisms evolved to thrive in the temperate, liquid water seas here on Earth, but the membranes our biology uses simply wouldn't work in the cryogenic methane seas of Titan. (They'd be far too rigid, and water-loving/water-repelling bits would have to be reversed.) So, what could cells on Titan look like? Two years back , researchers at Cornell University used chemical models to attempt to answer that very question. Through those models, they produced a functional cell membrane that remained stable and flexible at incredibly low temperatures, using none other than C2H3CN, or vinyl cyanide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They called their hypothetical alien cell an "azotosome."

The 'azotozome' envisioned by Cornell researchers in 2015. Image Credit: James Stevenson