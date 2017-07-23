More Evidence Mars' Shitty Moons Might Have Formed After Giant Asteroid
Mars' two moons,
A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder offers more evidence for the "
Using computer models to simulate asteroid collision, the researchers posited the asteroid assailant was roughly the same size as the dwarf planet Ceres , which is the largest object in the asteroid belt. In their new paper, which has been published online in the Geophysical Research Letters , the team argues this blast was also responsible for creating a ring of debris that eventually lumped together to form Phobos and Deimos. Now, those lumps are doomed to orbit the Red Planet until one or both implode.
"Mars' moons are interesting because they have a near equatorial orbit," co-author Stephen Mojzsis, a professor in CU Boulder's Department of Geological Sciences , told Gizmodo. "This would be consistent with their origin-not from capture-but by coalescence from a ring of debris that once circled Mars in its early days, over 4.4 billion years ago."
The researchers also looked at Martian meteorites to understand more about the planet's geographical oddities. Obviously, they found even more questions. The meteorites were chock full of rare metals usually found in the cores of terrestrial planets, including platinum, osmium and iridium, bolstering the researchers' idea that a large asteroid could have caused their presence.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The single impact hypothesis is not new -in fact, it's at least 30 years old . Of course, the name is a bit misleading since Mars has been bombarded by asteroids several times over the course of billions of years. Still, it'd be nice to blame something to explain what a majestic planet like Mars did to deserve such unfulfilling moons.