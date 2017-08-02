Moto G5S and G5S Plus announced as incremental updates to the Moto G5 family

Motorola has announced new upgrades to the Moto G family in the form of the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus . The two smartphones are successors to the company's mid-range smartphone family, Moto G, which saw its fifth iteration launched in India in April. Motorola claims that the two new additions offer several upgrades over the original Moto G5 .

Moto G5S



(

1920x1080 pixels) IPS display protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The G5S comes with 3GB of RAM and an internal storage of 32GB which can further be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Moto G5S also sports an upgraded 16-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The front-facing camera, however, hasn't received an upgrade except for a LED flash. The battery capacity of the G5S has also been bumped up to 3,000 mAh from 2,800mAh on the original G5.

Rest of the configuration remains the same with the Moto G5S running the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor backed by Adreno 505 GPU. The chassis and the design also remain similar to the original Moto G5.

Moto G5S Plus



Motorola has given steroidal upgrades to the elder brother in the Moto G5 family with a bigger display and dual cameras. The Moto G5S features a 5.5-inch full HD display with a coating of Gorilla Glass 3. In comparison, the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch display.

The G5S Plus sports a dual-camera setup with twin 13-megapixel sensors which come with an aperture size of f/2.0. The G5S Plus also receives an upgraded 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a f/2.0 wide aperture. Both the rear and the front cameras are flanked by LED flashes.

Other than this, the Moto G5S Plus keeps brings everything onboard from the original G5 Plus. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with an Adreno 506 GPU backed by 3GB or 4GB RAM with an option to choose between 32GB or 64GB of internal storage capacity. The battery on the G5S Plus has also been kept same at 3,000 mAh and it supports fast charging.

Pricing and Availability



The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will go on sale starting this month globally. The prices start from 249 EUR

(

INR 18882.67) for the Moto G5S and 299 EUR

(

INR 22668.32) for the Moto G5S Plus.