Moto G5S Plus incoming less than six months after the Moto G5 released

Announced earlier this month as incremental upgrades to Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the Moto G5S Plus is arriving in India on August 29 as Amazon India exclusive smartphones. We can also expect Motorola to launch the G5S as well during the launch. It's kind of a weird for consumers who purchased the fifth generation Moto smartphones that were launched in April in India because, in less than six months, the company is launching another smartphone whose key feature is the dual-camera setup.



Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected IPS display. The earlier version of the smartphone comes with a slightly smaller, 5.2-inch display.



The major update to the smartphone comes in the form of the twin cameras with 13-megapixel sensors having an aperture size of f/2.0. The front which housed a 5-megapixel camera on Moto G5 Plus now has been upgraded to an 8-megapixel one on the Moto G5S Plus. Both the rear and the front cameras are flanked by LED flash.



And that's all the upgrades Moto G5S Plus would be bringing to the table. It still rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM and internal memory variants of 32GB/64GB with an option to expand via microSD card.



Like all the other smartphones in Moto family, the Moto G5S Plus would also be running on stock Android 7.1 Nougat.



The battery capacity of Moto G5S Plus also remains same at 3,000 mAh with support for fast charging.



The Moto G5S Plus was launched for 299 EUR and we expect the smartphone to launch at around INR 22,000 on August 29.

