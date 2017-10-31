Moto X4 retail box gives away price before November 13 launch
After rescheduling the launch of the
Moto X4, Lenovo has send revised media invites for the India launch on November 13. Now, if a picture posted by
dealntech.com
is to be believed, the Moto X4 will have a price of Rs 23,999 mentioned on the retail box. The leaked price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant.
Under the hood lies an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset with an Adreno 508 GPU paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. A variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage may also be announced on the day of the launch.
The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with some Moto specific enhancements such as Moto Actions and Display.
On the photography front, the Moto X4 comes with dual 12-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture camera along with a 16-megapixel snapper on the front.
The Moto X4 draws power from a 3,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging.
The Moto X4 was launched during IFA 2017 in Berlin after a gap of one year in the 'X' lineup of Moto smartphones. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with Corning's Gorilla Glass on top. The X4 is IP68 certified which makes the phone resistant to dust and water for up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes.
