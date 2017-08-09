Motorhead's Lemmy Will Live On as a Vicious Prehistoric Crocodile

Image Courtesy of Mark Witton

When much-beloved Motorhead frontman Lemmy left our planet for a more metal one back in 2015, the world mourned. But now, the iconic musician has been immortalized in a way we know he'd approve of-by getting a prehistoric beast named in his honor.

Recently, scientists studying the fragmentary skeleton of a marine crocodile relative at the Natural History Museum in London realized the bones had been wrongly classified for over a century. The group fossils had originally been dug up near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire in 1909-at the time, researchers had mistakenly categorized these particular fossils as a different kind of sea crocodile. Apparently, researchers dug up a bunch of bones at this particular clay pit and mistakes were made. It happens.

Now, a team of scientists from the University of Edinburgh have given the fossils a new classification and name , inspired by the aforementioned rock god. Lemmysuchus , or "Lemmy's crocodile," was as brutal as its name suggests, terrorizing the waters around modern-day Britain and France 164 million years ago, in the Middle Jurassic. According to the researchers, the 19-foot-long (about 6 meter) beast was even nastier than its closest relatives who munched on fish - Lemmysuchus used its broad, flat teeth to snack on sea turtles. All the gruesome details are in the researchers' new study, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society .

So while the man who once invited people to "love [him] like a reptile," is gone, a terrifying reptile bearing his name will live on. In a museum.

"Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015, we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus , one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth," Natural History Museum curator Lorna Steel , a co-author on the study, said in a press release .

*Tearfully* Nice.

[ Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society ]

