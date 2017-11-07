NASA to Deny Distant Rock of a Perfectly Good Name

Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Humans like naming things. We named a boat Boaty McBoatface . We named a bunch of animals after dicks . But some things already have perfectly good names. Like a distant rock NASA is tasking us with nicknaming.



New Horizons , the mission that showed us Pluto's icy heart , is whizzing into the outer reaches of the Solar System. On New Year's Day 2019, it will approach a small body (or pair of bodies). NASA needs help nicknaming this rock (or these rocks). But here's the rub: It's already called (486958) MU69... MU69 for short.

Advertisement

You don't need me to tell you why MU69 is a nice name, but I will anyway. 69 is the sex number . It is one of the Good Numbers , along with 420, 666 and 311. We revere 69. We say " nice " afterwards like we say "bless you" after a sneeze.

But Mark Showalter and the New Horizons Science Team have the gall to request a nickname for something already so well-named-and to call MU69 "unexciting." They've presented a list of markedly un-sexy names like "Ano Nuevo," "Camalor," "Mjonir," and "Peanut." And, if MU69 really is a binary system, the pair of rocks each 20 kilometers in diameter might really be 69-ing.

So, join me in giving these distant worlds the nice names they deserve. You can nominate here . And let's name them something special. Here are some ideas:

"The 69ers"

"The Sex Rocks"

"6" and "9"

Or maybe we just nickname them what we've always nicknamed things numbered 69:

"Nice."

[ via New Horizons ]