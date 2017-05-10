Neil deGrasse Tyson: I Pulled My Pants Down Too Fast and Fell Down

Photo: AP

Neil deGrasse Tyson might be an expert in the field of astrophysics, but when it comes to the Earth's gravity, he's just as helpless as the rest of us. Addressing his over 7 million followers on Twitter, the winner of NASA's Distinguished Public Service Medal announced on Wednesday that he tried to take his pants off too fast and fell over.

"I have pretty good balance for my body size," wrote Tyson. "But I have fallen over while attempting to quickly take off my pants."

The Cosmos host quickly clarified that he didn't intend to send the message "to all," tweeting, "[I was] responding to someone asking if I'd ever fallen trying to remove my T-shirt."

As far as accidents go, a trou' drop mishap is pretty pedestrian. Accidentally informing an audience the size of Bulgaria of the same, however, is the kind of magnificent cockup that can only be found online.