Neil deGrasse Tyson: I Pulled My Pants Down Too Fast and Fell Down
"I have pretty good balance for my body size," wrote Tyson. "But I have fallen over while attempting to quickly take off my pants."
The Cosmos host quickly clarified that he didn't intend to send the message "to all," tweeting, "[I was] responding to someone asking if I'd ever fallen trying to remove my T-shirt."
As far as accidents go, a trou' drop mishap is pretty pedestrian. Accidentally informing an audience the size of Bulgaria of the same, however, is the kind of magnificent cockup that can only be found online.