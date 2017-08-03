Netflix adds Selection Day and Again as part of Indian Original series

Netflix has announced two new series that will be a part of their Indian original series roster. Booker Prize winner Arvind Adiga 's novel

'

Selection Day

'

Marisha Mukherjee

'

Again

'

, a supernatural detective series.

Selection Day revolves around a 14-year old Manjunath Kumar, his father's forced aspiration of him getting selected into Mumbai's Under-19

C

ricket team, his obsession with the world of CSI and scientific facts. His elder brother, Radha is a better cricketer than him but when Manju gets to know his rival, his life takes a turn that changes his knowledge about himself and his world.

Netflix will produce Selection Day in collaboration with the British production company Seven Stories. The company is run by filmmakers Sharon Maguire

(

Bridget Jones's Diary) and Anand Tucker

(

Hilary and Jackie).

The online streaming service has also brought Marisha Mukherjee onboard for Again, a series set in New Delhi centred around a detective working on a recent murder which shares links with her earlier cases and sets her off on a search to find a serial killer.

Marisha Mukherjee has previously worked with the writing teams on Quantico, Heroes Reborn and Justified.

Netflix is already working on the first Indian original series based on Vikram Chandra 's Sacred Games which is being produced in association with Phantom Films. They have already roped in Saif Ali Khan to play the lead role of Sartaj Singh and if a recent report by

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also going to join him in the series.