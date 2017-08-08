Netflix expands comics portfolio, acquires Millerworld

Netflix is expanding exponentially. After its recent announcements at the Anime Slate 2017, the streaming service today announced that it had acquired Mark Millar backed Millerworld comic book publishing house.



Mark Millar is known for his notable work in various comic book series over a period of almost 29 years which includes both Marvel and DC comics and characters such as Dredd, The Flash, Justice League, X-Men, Old Man Logan , Kick-Ass and The Secret Service among others.



Millerworld's purchase happens to be Netflix's first acquisition, the details of which wasn't revealed. Netflix wants to bring characters from the Millarworld such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman to life through films and series that will be available to the streaming service exclusively.



Netflix says in a press statement that acquiring Millarworld " is a natural progression in the company's effort to work directly with prolific and skilled creators and to acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories featuring compelling characters and timeless, interwoven fictional worlds."



Millarworld houses various franchise including Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Wanted which have already been made into feature films. However, Netflix's states that Millarworld will continue to create and publish new stories and characters, but under their label.



Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer said that " Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee. We can't wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling."



"This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level. I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home," said an excited Millar.



Netflix looks forward to creating movies and series as a part of their Originals catalogue from the already available and existing stories and characters while Mark will continue to create and publish.

