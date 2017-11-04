Netflix Reportedly Severs Ties With Kevin Spacey, Effective Immediately
Days after
halting production
on the sixth and final season of
House of Cards
,
A Netflix spokesman told Gizmodo in a statement that "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes
Since the entire show revolves around Spacey's character Frank Underwood and his ascent to the presidency, it's not clear how the show could possibly continue in its current form without him. Earlier this week,
Variety
reported
Netflix was considering several spinoff series from the show's main storyline, though the
Verge noted
simply killing off Underwood was also an option.
Rapp spoke up about Spacey's alleged misconduct amid #MeToo, a campaign to speak up about
After Buzzfeed originally reported the accusations against Spacey, at least eight people involved in the production of House of Cards told CNN that the actor had a pattern of sexual harassment. One production assistant detailed an allegation Spacey sexually assaulted them. Spacey's publicist and talent agency have since severed ties , while the actor made things worse for himself by releasing a statement calling the accusation mere "inappropriate drunken behavior" and coming out as gay (earning him the condemnation of LGBTQ activist group GLAAD ).
House of Cards
is one of Netflix's most prominent shows, with a lifetime budget in the
hundreds of millions
. It also served as a model for the
Update 10:12am ET:
We've updated our post with a statement from Netflix.
