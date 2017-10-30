Netflix says television still primary source of entertainment across Asia Pacific

In an era of Over-the-Top content (OTT) services, Netflix has found out that the television is still relevant as a source of primary entertainment across the Asia-Pacific region. While OTT providers such as Netflix have strengthened their roots in the last few years, one would have thought that it will swallow the television consumer base.



However, the television has endured many plights from OTT services and is now adapting to the needs and demands of the entertainment business. Since smart TVs have come into the picture, they once again have a chance at being relevant. Since last year alone, sales of smart TVs have spiked up by 170 percent in India. "As entertainment shifts online, consumers are discovering that they have more control over their viewing experiences than ever before. What they're looking for today is choice, quality and greater flexibility, and these demands are driving new trends that are shaping the future of entertainment," said Chris Jaffe, Vice President of Product Innovation, Netflix.



Netflix claims that the ratio of its subscribers streaming on connected TVs has grown by more than 34 percent viewing hours in India. This is followed by digital media streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation.



In the Asia-Pacific region, Netflix majorly witnesses subscribers signing up via smartphones and laptops. In recent time, however, they have seen a shift in the viewing habits with more and more consumers discovering connected television as a part of their entertainment medium. In around six months from subscribing to Netflix, more than 42 percent of its subscribers in India switched to primarily viewing via connected TVs. Netflix notes that these 42 percent viewers are also double the amount of time watching on televisions as they do on their smartphones.



"People have always enjoyed watching TV and this won't change anytime soon. The beauty of connected TVs is that they're able to exploit the best part of the conventional linear TV experience while leveraging all of the benefits of connected technology. Consumers can now enjoy big screen time at home that is personalized to their unique tastes and preferences, on-demand, immersive and interactive. As consumers discover this with Netflix, the more they love their connected TV experience." said Chris.



Part of the credit also goes to the technological innovations and developments in the audio-visual medium. Thankfully, these aren't just limited to hardware now as streaming services such as Netflix have rolled out support for 4K ultra-HD and HDR content with 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos 3D sound technology for a high-quality viewing experience.



Televisions aren't going anywhere soon. They have just started adapting to the technology and times, for they are a-changin'.

