New Horizons' Next Mission to a 'Provocatively' Shaped Object Just Got Weirder
Two years ago, NASA's
According to NASA , recent observations made from telescopes in Argentina suggest MU69 might actually be two objects that are either super close together, or touching. Alternatively, MU69 could just be a long, ovular object, but researchers still aren't sure yet. It's basically a question of whether or not MU69 looks like two IKEA meatballs or one mutated, long one with a bite taken out.
Based on their new telescopic info collected when the rocky object passed in front of, or occulted, a distant star, the New Horizons team thinks MU69 is no greater than 20 miles (30 kilometers) long. If it's two
"This new finding is simply spectacular," New Horizons' principal investigator, Alan Stern, said in a press release . "The shape of MU69 is truly provocative, and could mean another first for New Horizons going to a binary object in the Kuiper Belt...I could not be happier with the occultation results, which promise a scientific bonanza for the flyby."
Of course, we won't know exactly how bizarrely shaped MU69 truly until New Horizons approaches it on New Year's Day in 2019. Until then, we'll be sitting here making memes about its alleged thiccness.
