New Model Could Solve a Huge Problem With Tornado Forecasting
But that could change one day, because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (
"I'm really excited about this new approach being tested by NOAA," Bob Henson, Meteorologist from
Right now, the average lead time for a tornado warning is only 13 minutes, according to NOAA. Tornado predictions use various data streams, including data from Doppler radar, which records information on sound and light waves traveling through the air to find signature tornado-causing behavior. But 13 minutes certainly isn't enough time to prepare if you're far from home, or in a huge crowd of people.
The new model test began on May 16, 2017, when NOAA issued a "
Special Weather Statement
" based on the model's results in Western
The statement did eventually turn into a tornado warning , and a twister finally touched down in Oklahoma around 6:45 CDT, according to The Weather Channel.
NOAA representatives say that Warn on Forecast combines high-resolution satellite, radar, and surface data to create the model and update it every 15 minutes or so.
But NOAA also says the model requires further development and testing, and that a challenge remains to quickly communicate information to forecasters. The question also remains as to whether people will use the extra time to find shelter or not.
"Such notice could be a huge boon to public safety in places like malls and stadiums, where it takes time to evacuate," said Henson. "But on the individual scale, people might be tempted to procrastinate before seeking shelter. We'll need good social
