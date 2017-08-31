No, the FCC Did Not Post a Statement Trashing Ajit Pai

Photo: AP

Parts of Twitter lit up on Wednesday evening with the news the Federal Communications Commission, which is now headed by Donald Trump appointee and unflinching net neutrality opponent Ajit Pai , had posted a statement insulting the chairman in the grossest possible terms.



The message-which is not real-is hosted on the FCC website, and purported to be a public relations statement just 16 words long: "Dear American citizenry, we're sorry Ajit Pai is such a filthy spineless cuck. Sincerely, the FCC."

Versions of the statement quickly made it to Ycombinator, where it was listed as an " internal 'joke' memo about Chairman Pai ," as well as Reddit, where various links to the statement gathered hundreds of upvotes .



The document is hosted on an official FCC domain, and can be viewed here . If it were actually composed by FCC staff, it would fall in line with the emerging cottage industry in federal employees letting loose their thoughts about the administration, few of which are positive.

Alas, the rebellious FCC employees in this case are a myth. The link to the supposed statement is ecfsapi.fcc.gpv, of which the first four letters stand for "electric comment filing system." That's the system the FCC uses for the public to upload comments about proposed policies and regulations, and pretty much anyone is free to upload whatever they want.

This Twitter user , for example, was able to upload a PDF to the system reading "Ayy lmao."

Though it seems unlikely FCC staff are fond of their new chairman, yet another Trump appointee seemingly imposed with the mission of destroying the designated functions of their agencies, alas-this was not to be.