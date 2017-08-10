Nokia 6 is a blockbuster already, received 1 million registrations before launch
Subhrojit MallickAug 10, 2017, 02.03 PM IST
Were you apprehensive about the new Nokia phones ? Well, if pre-registrations are anything to go by, the
Nokia 6 that is debuting soon on Amazon India is already a blockbuster. Amazon India announced that the Nokia 6 received over 1 million registrations ahead of first flash sale on 23rd August.
"Indian customers are evidently excited about the new era of Nokia
smartphones on Android and have welcomed the brand with open arms. Nokia 6 has witnessed enormous interest from its fans since the registrations opened on 14 July. The subscription growth is expected to intensify closer to the sale date of 23
rd
August 2017." Amazon India said in a statement.
The Nokia phones are deeply integrated with the Amazon ecosystem. The Nokia 6 will come preloaded with the Amazon's apps including the Kindle App, Amazon Shopping, Prime Video and more.
Apart from this, Prime members purchasing the Nokia 6 on the sale day will receive Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance.
The Nokia 6 is the company's mid-range offering priced at Rs 14,999. The phone is built out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium providing a robust chassis. It's fitted with a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by Qualcomm's best entry-level processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the Nokia 6 is fitted with smart audio amplifier and dual speakers. Dolby Atmos takes provides cutting edge cinematic experience.
As for the camera, the Nokia 6 packs a 16-megapixel shooter in the rear and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The package is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on pure stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
