NSA Chief Mike Rogers Is Not Here for Trump and Putin's "Impenetrable Cyber Security Unit"
President Donald Trump, whose recent uses of the internet have included hinting he
might just pardon himself
and everyone else in his administration if federal investigators keep digging into his alleged ties to Russian hackers, probably will not like
Earlier this month, Trump was
relentlessly mocked
by pretty much everyone for tweeting he and Russian president Vladimir
On Saturday at the Aspen Security Forum, Rogers barely even put up the effort to be polite about the idea, Reuters reported .
Advertisement
"I'm not a policy guy here," Rogers said. "... I would argue now is probably not the best time to be doing this."
Some kind of cyber-security unit might be "something that you might want to build over time were we to see changes in (Russia's) behavior," Rogers added, which is a somewhat diplomatic way of saying yeah, no.
While Rogers was a Barack Obama appointee, patience with his performance apparently ran thin near the end of Obama's second term. He managed to save himself from the axe by traveling to Trump Tower in December 2016 in what the Washington Post described as a "move apparently unprecedented for a military officer."
Advertisement
Rogers has reportedly been trying to convince the president Russia is a threat, though distanced himself from a report Trump asked him and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to publicly disavow rumors of Russian involvement in the election.
Even though Trump's dumb idea to give Russia more access to U.S.
[ Reuters ]