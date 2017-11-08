Oath Senior Vice President to Staff: 'Go Fuck Yourself'
Back in June,
During the Q&A portion of the meeting today an employee asked about transportation benefits for those working out of Sunnyvale-where the company occupies seven different addresses, according to
its website
. According to three employees, Yahoo
holdover
and Senior Vice President
No more electricity, no more water, the food's going away, your desks are being wheeled out tomorrow... the underlying message is 'Go fuck yourself. ' The alternative message is 'All those rumors are bullshit and fucking relax.' Of course none of that stuff's going away. We make money on that shit from you guys. How dare you?
While the employees said Bonforte's response was given in a joking manner, they indicated that the joke disturbed many on staff and came across as insensitive to lower-level employees concerned with their employment benefits. One noted that Bonforte "has a reputation for being crass," and his response during this meeting was punctuated by uncomfortable laughs, followed by another executive demanding to know, "Where's the rumor coming from?"
While other employees claimed to have skipped the meeting (and to do so whenever possible), theoretically this was an executive addressing a company of approximately 12,000. It appears to have upset those who bothered to listen in on the meeting, and do little to calm fears around health care, benefits, and other issues arising from the merger.
We've reached out to Oath for comment and will update when we hear back.