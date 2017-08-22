Oh My God
donald trump
Photo: AP

Oh my god, he really did it. President Trump really did the one thing you're not supposed to do during a solar eclipse.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter Ted Mann, an unidentified aide even shouted "don't look" as the president turned to point and look at the big, dumb Sun without eye protection.

Stranger yet, Trump and his family actually had appropriate eyewear for the event. For some people, it seems, the temptation to be a public buffoon is just too strong.

May the sun-swallowing snake god have mercy on us all.

